MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Middletown announced the launch of a new program that will encourage residents to use reusable cups to reduce waste, combat climate change, and save money.

The ‘Refill, Not Landfill Coffee Cup Passport’ program is meant to help officials manage solid waste, which they said they are struggling to do. With the MIRA waste to energy facility closed, city officials said more trash is being delivered out of state, which increases waste removal costs.

So, the ‘Refill, Not Landfill Coffee Cup Passport’ program will ask that coffee or tea drinkers cut out unnecessary waste by using a refillable cup. It also encourages people to utilize reusable bags, utensils, and take-out containers.

Currently, studies say that over 140 billion cups of coffee are consumed yearly across the country. Americans used 136 million paper cups daily, according to a North Carolina State University report in 2020.

Middletown officials said that when residents bring a reusable cup to participating coffee shops, they will receive a stamp on their coffee cup passport. Once five stamps are collected, the passport can be entered into a free raffle.

Some of the participating coffee shops include:

Perk on Main, 386 Main Street in Middletown

Story & Soil, 413 Main Street in Middletown

Perkatory Roasters, 725 Main Street in Middletown

Klekolo World Coffee, 181 Court Stree in Middletown

Essex Coffee & Tea, 51 Main Street in Middletown

To enter the free raffle, drop off a fully-stamped passport at one of the following locations:

Perk on Main, 386 Main Street in Middletown

Story & Soil, 413 Main Street in Middletown

Perkatory Roasters, 725 Main Street in Middletown

Essex Coffee & Tea, 51 Main Street in Middletown

Middletown Public Works Office, 245 Dekoven Drive (located in City Hall, Room 210)

Reboot Eco., 131 River Road in Middletown

Drawings will be conducted on a monthly basis, officials said, through the end of November. Prizes are listed on the City of Middletown web page.

City organizers will host a Coffee Cup Passport table on July 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Perk on Main to kick off the program. This is where residents will be able to hear more details about the program as well as receive their coffee cup passports.

Free refillable cups will also be provided at the meeting while supplies last, officials stated.

Any coffee shop in the Middlesex County area interested in participating in the program is asked to join by contacting the City of Middletown Recycling Coordinator, Kim O’Rourke, at recycling@middletownct.gov.