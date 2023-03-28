MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Property values in cities and towns across Connecticut have gone up after they were reevaluated.

Residential properties saw the biggest hike in value in Middletown, but commercial properties did not jump up as high, which is causing an issue for the city.

Middletown officials said they are looking to maintain city services to keep up with inflation, and not to burden homeowners more than they have to.

Middletown officials said the city should be able to get the 36.7 mill rate dropped to under 30 so property taxes will not go up as high.

“In an environment with 6, 7, 8 % inflation that again required some tough choices that hopefully, people will appreciate as we head into the next budget year,” Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said.

To put things in perspective if the mill rate did not change, a 43% increase in property value could mean an increase in property taxes close to that.

The mill rate is expected to go down and the property tax increase here is expected to be about 15%.

“It makes it easier. I’m a single mom so the extra income will work the mill rate’s going down will let us stay in an area like this. Very family-oriented,” said Sharai Adams of Middletown.