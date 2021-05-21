Middletown making progress in its fight against recent crime

A shooting on Sunday, a stabbing on Thursday. Two unrelated homicides in less than a week. Investigators call the stabbing a domestic altercation.

This recent uptick in violence has city leaders concerned and authorities are looking for ways to stop it before violence gets out of control.

The victim who was stabbed multiple times at another location managed to drive their car here to the Westfield fire department seeking help. Firefighters on duty at the time tried to save her, but it was too late.

“Unfortunately they were unable to stabilize her…so she was rushed from the parking lot of the fire department right over to the Middlesex hospital, but sadly she was pronounced dead,” said Lieutenant Brian Hubbs.

As for the suspect, Eugenio Vela was later arrested on Ridgewood road. Recent acts of violence has city leaders looking at a multi-faceted approach for ways to clean up the streets.

Said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, “It’s going to have to be a multifaceted approach. It’s increasing police presence in neighborhoods that are affected.”

Middletown also have their hands full. A shooting that happened Sunday on Highland’s Crescent at Sterling Court, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized.

“An individual, who wasn’t involved in the fight, came from a residence in the area and started shooting at the victim and ultimately died.

But Middletown is making progress in its fight against crime. 33 year old Antwan Rufus is behind bars after a multiple shooting last month.