MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is behind bars for the assault on an elderly female victim.

On Thursday, March 23, Middletown police responded to the area of the Russell Library at 123 Broad St. to investigate the report of an assault, which occurred outside.

Further investigation revealed that a 62-year-old victim sustained severe injuries such as a fractured skull and a brain bleed after an attack by the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Bryon Bell of Middletown.

Bryon Bell | Photo courtesy Middletown PD

Bell was captured on surveillance video striking, stomping, and kicking the female victim before fleeing the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

Middletown police officers and detectives from the Major Investigations Unit, worked to identify Bell.

On March 24, Bell was seen on Court Street and ran from the scene when spotting officers. After a lengthy pursuit, police found Bell hiding behind a residence on St. John’s St.

Bell was arrested and charged with first degree assault on an elderly victim, first degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace. He was held on a $750,000 surety bond and presented in court at GA 09 on March 27.