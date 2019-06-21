Middlesex

Middletown man charged with making bomb threat at Walgreen's

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:51 PM EDT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Middletown man is accused of threatening to blow up a Walgreen's in the city. 

On Tuesday night, police say Joseph Scianna went into the store on East Main Street and started whispering "Tick... Tick... Tick" to one of the workers. 

He then told the employee he planted a bomb in the store. When officers showed up at Scianna's home, he told them he was just joking.

He's now charged with breach of peace and threatening.

