Middletown man charged with making bomb threat at Walgreen's

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Middletown man is accused of threatening to blow up a Walgreen's in the city.

On Tuesday night, police say Joseph Scianna went into the store on East Main Street and started whispering "Tick... Tick... Tick" to one of the workers.

He then told the employee he planted a bomb in the store. When officers showed up at Scianna's home, he told them he was just joking.

He's now charged with breach of peace and threatening.

