Middletown man charged with seriously assaulting two-month-old infant

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Middletown man was arrested Monday for seriously assaulting a two-month-old infant, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police say that 25-year-old Luis Gabriel Krom was not supposed to have unsupervised contact with the infant but did so, and during that time physically assaulted the baby. As a result, the infant suffered serious external and internal injuries, and was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) in Hartford where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the police report, the baby was found with markings on her neck that were synonymous with strangulation. She also had bruising on her neck, head and ankles. Additionally, there were oral injuries on the infant’s mouth and throat, as well as abrasion injuries on her face.

The police report says that doctors also discovered a brain bleed as a result of the inflicted trauma and that they will run additional tests to evaluable possible internal injuries.

Krom was arrested and charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and strangulation. He was held on $500,000 bond.

Police say that this is the second time Krom has been accused of assaulting an infant. In 2017, he was convicted for assaulting a one-month old infant while he was strapped into a car seat inside of a car while Krom was left alone with him for only a few moments. As a result, he served time in the State Department of Correction.