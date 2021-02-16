Middletown man charged with seriously assaulting two-month-old infant

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Luis Gabriel Krom

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Middletown man was arrested Monday for seriously assaulting a two-month-old infant, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police say that 25-year-old Luis Gabriel Krom was not supposed to have unsupervised contact with the infant but did so, and during that time physically assaulted the baby. As a result, the infant suffered serious external and internal injuries, and was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) in Hartford where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the police report, the baby was found with markings on her neck that were synonymous with strangulation. She also had bruising on her neck, head and ankles. Additionally, there were oral injuries on the infant’s mouth and throat, as well as abrasion injuries on her face.

The police report says that doctors also discovered a brain bleed as a result of the inflicted trauma and that they will run additional tests to evaluable possible internal injuries.

Krom was arrested and charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and strangulation. He was held on $500,000 bond.

Police say that this is the second time Krom has been accused of assaulting an infant. In 2017, he was convicted for assaulting a one-month old infant while he was strapped into a car seat inside of a car while Krom was left alone with him for only a few moments. As a result, he served time in the State Department of Correction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigators working to find cause of house fire in Deep River

News /

Farmers to Families program helps get healthy food to those in need

News /

Middlesex Health makes list of top 100 hospitals in the US

News /

Local clergy, ministers hold pop up COVID vaccine clinic at Middletown church to reach out to minority community

News /

DATTCO unveils CT’s first electric school bus in Middletown

News /

Virtual memorial service held to mark 11 years since deadly explosion at Kleen Energy

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss