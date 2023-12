MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man died in a crash Wednesday night.

Middletown police responded to Atkins Street near Timber Ridge Road for the report of a crash around 11:40 p.m. Officers said a 2015 Infinity Q50 left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Matthew Le Clair, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Ofc J. Zadura at 860-638-4063.