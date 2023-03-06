MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who poured gasoline on a woman and tried to light her on fire in February is now in custody, Middletown police announced Monday.

Eugene Boudreau, Jr., 55, also poured gas in his trailer and lit it on fire when police arrived, according to authorities. He turned himself in after his trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

A neighboring trailer and two nearby vehicles were damaged, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for burns, and was arrested when he was released, according to police.

He is being held on a $1 million bond after appearing in court on Monday.

He has been charged with first-degree arson, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and disorderly conduct.