Middletown man sentenced in 2020 home invasion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of special parole for his involvement in a Middletown home invasion that happened last year.

Lawrence Lee Henderson, 41, of Middletown was sentenced on Jan. 10, according to a press release from Michael Gailor, the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Middlesex.

After a jury trial, Henderson was found guilty of the charge of Home Invasion, a Class A felony.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Henderson and another person forced their way into the victim’s Middletown apartment at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020. The press release says the victim testified he was getting ready for bed when the incident happened.

After gaining entry, Henderson restrained the victim while the other person searched for valuables in the home, according to the press release.

The victim suffered various injuries, including a head laceration, and refused medical attention. According to the press release, Middletown police officers, with the help of a K-9 Unit, were able to find Henderson a short distance away from the apartment, hiding in bushes.

Police were not able to identify the other person involved but took Henderson into custody without further incident.