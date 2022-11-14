MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The chief of staff for Middletown’s mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.

Alice Diaz was charged on Oct. 28 following an accident in Rocky Hill.

Diaz said she apologizes to police and the people of Middletown for her behavior during the arrest and booking process.

“I want to take this opportunity to apologize to the Rocky Hill Police Department and the people of Middletown for my behavior during the arrest and booking process,” a statement from Diaz read. “The behavior reported that day is not an indication of who I am as a person and the values that I hold. Upon reflection, I have begun to seek resources to further help me address this issue.”

Mayor Ben Florsheim said he and Diaz are taking the matter “very seriously” and that he is “confident she is using all the tools at her disposal to address this issue.”

“After my Chief of Staff Alice Diaz was recently charged with suspicion of DUI, she has complied

with all aspects of the ongoing investigation,” Florsheim’s statement read. “In addition to that, Alice has issued a statement of apology to the Rocky Hill police department and Middletown residents. Committed to resolving this issue, Alice has sought resources to ensure this never occurs again.”