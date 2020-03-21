Closings
Middletown Mayor confirms city’s first coronavirus case

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim has confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus to News 8 Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Florsheim says the individual is a man in his 50s. The mayor says the man is not showing major symptoms and is “doing fairly well.” He is currently in self-isolation.

“It goes to show a lot of the times people are not going to present major symptoms and can still be contagious,” Mayor Florsheim said.

The man is not sure how he contracted the virus, but he recently traveled to Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

