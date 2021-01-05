Middletown mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine early after learning extra doses were going to be thrown out

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local mayor has received the COVID-19 vaccine early after learning extra doses were going to be thrown out.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, 28, tells News 8, in the first couple of days, several scheduled Phase 1A workers did not show up to the clinics in town to get vaccinated, either because of scheduling conflicts or they were sick, among other things.

So instead of throwing out what was left, the city’s health director and the mayor’s team recommended he and several other staff members get the shot.

Mayor Florsheim received the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, one day after 500 doses were sent to the city. He says their goal was to use what was left before those doses expired.

The mayor tells us he believes getting the vaccine in any arm is better than throwing it in the trash or down the drain.

“Honest answer is on Day 2 we weren’t equipped to start looking to the public to try to find, you know, one person,” he said. “You don’t know at the beginning of the clinic how many doses you’re going to have until the end and we’ve gotten much better at planning for that…This was just a matter of making sure that no dose goes to waste. I think that is the message we need to be sending.”



The mayor tells us a dozen or so other Phase 1B workers received the Moderna vaccine. Currently, he says, he’s feeling well during this time.

Mayor Florsheim also tells us they are encountering situations where there are extra doses in the vial or the last person scheduled was the first out of a new vial. He says it’s hard to determine how many doses would be left over.