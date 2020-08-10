Middletown officials set up cooling center as residents wait for power to be restored

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut enters a stretch of above-average temperatures, the pressure is on utility companies to get the power back to those nearing a week in the dark.

In Middletown on Monday, more than 500 people were still without power. One of those Eversource customers, Mayor Ben Florsheim.

“It’s been livable, but unpleasant,” he told News 8. “I’ve been spending a lot of time at City Hall.”

He’s not the only one who can soak up the air conditioning inside City Hall, there’s a cooling center set up inside their council chambers for anyone needing a break from the heat.

While we’ve seen cooling centers and heating centers in years past, this time is different. People must wear their masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Mayor Florsheim told News 8 at the height of Middletown’s outages, about 9,000 customers lost power — “close to half residential users in the city.”

Eversource released a spreadsheet detailing when customers can expect their power to come back, town-by-town. The estimate for power to come back to Middletown is Tuesday at noon.