Middletown to open cooling and medical needs centers as residents wait out power outages

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown is offering a place for people to cool off while waiting out power outages Thursday.

Mayor Ben Florsheim has announced Middletown will be opening a cooling center and a medical needs center today.

The cooling center is located in the City Hall Council Chamber at 245 deKoven Drive and will be open daily from 8:30 PM – 4:30 PM.

“Although this is not a long-term shelter, residents in need of a respite from the extreme heat are invited to take advantage of the air conditioning in the Council Chamber,” said the mayor.

The medical needs center will be operational at Middletown High School, 200 LaRosa Lane, from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM daily. The center will allow residents without electrical power to charge their cell phones, medical devices, and other items that require charging.

Residents will be able to store any medication that refrigeration and have access to showers within the building as well.

The cooling and medical needs centers are expected to operate as long as necessary.

