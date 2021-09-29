Middletown parents demand school administrators reinstate single 25-minute recess

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents gathered outside the school administration building in Middletown Wednesday for what they are calling a “reinstate recess” protest.

“Reinstate recess. My kids are not test scores. Our kids are not test scores,” protestors said.

These parents are not happy that this year, instead of a single 25-minute recess, the students now have two 10-minute recesses.

“What that means is that teacher A’s class at a given point for their 10-minute recess break will have access to the playscape, while teacher B who’s out at the same time will have access to the recess equipment, and they won’t be mixing the cohorts at that point,” said Middletown Schools Director of Communications Jessie Lavorgna.

“I just don’t think it serves enough time for our children to be able to be outside and have that full social time, that break time so then… their brains are rested so they can go back and focus in the classroom,” said Amy Webster, a parent in the district.

The school department has created a crowdsourcing platform where parents can make their own suggestions about recess, such as having one 25-minute recess, where on one day a cohort is only on the playground and the next day it is only on the playscape so those cohorts don’t combine.