Middletown parents speak out, concerned over investigation into allegations of harassment within school system

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — New developments in the ongoing controversy in Middletown over allegations of harassment within the school system. Tuesday night at a Board of Education meeting, parents spoke out about their concerns.

Parents say they are upset about the way the investigation has been handled.

Last month, some teachers union members claimed school leaders have harassed, intimidated, and retaliated against employees. The Board of Ed hired a law firm to investigate those claims.

But some parents and community members want the State Board of Education to conduct the investigation, not a law firm chosen by the Middletown Board of Ed.

Molly Salafia of Middletown told News 8, “This investigation needs to take place. These employees need to get justice. Due process needs to be ensured by an outside body, and then all the parents’ concerns for the safety of our students need to be addressed.”

There were also members of the community who came out Tuesday to speak in support of Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner. He’s been on medical leave since October and is among the administrators facing harassment allegations.