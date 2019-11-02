Middletown PD searching for man facing domestic violence charges

Timothy Walker, 27 (Photo: Middletown Police Department)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police are looking for a man who was involved in a domestic violence incident early Saturday morning.

At around 4:22 a.m., police say 27-year-old Timothy Walker allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a knife. Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Walker fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a white North Face logo and black jeans. Police believe Walker was headed toward Hartford.

Police have obtained an active warrant for his arrest.

If you see Walker, call Middletown police at (860) 347-2541 and do not approach him; He’s considered dangerous by police.

