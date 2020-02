MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Middletown spent their extra day of February jumping into the chilly water to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

The annual Middletown Penguin Plunge took place at the Polish Falcons Club Saturday morning.

More than 200 people participated. They raised over $58,000 to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut. This is one of a series of Penguin Plunge events that will take place through April.