MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield.

The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was reportedly involved in a robbery incident in Wethersfield, police said.

Middletown officers canvassed the area and located the car at Traverse Square. Three juveniles and one 20-year-old, Tyanna White, were charged with larceny in the third degree.

White was held on a $100,000 surety bond and presented in court on Friday.

Once the car was processed for evidence, the Wethersfield Police Department returned it to its owner.

The MPD encourages drivers to lock their car doors and secure their keys at night.