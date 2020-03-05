Middletown police ask for public’s help finding vehicle in connection to fatal hit and run

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) –Middletown police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a car involved in a fatal hit and run Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened on Route 66 right by Wesleyan University and to be on the lookout for a dark-colored 4-door Sedan with serious front end damage. That damage came from a fatal collision with a woman who was crossing High Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

That street is right in front of the campus of Wesleyan University, right by all the war monuments. The car then drove off, leaving that woman dead in the street. Last we heard from the police, they were still trying to notify the victim’s family, so they have not yet released her identity. We don’t know if she was a Wesleyan student, an employee, or someone just out for a walk.

Police believe the hit and run driver was a white man. That’s all the description we have, so that’s why it is so important to be on the lookout for the car. Again, it is a dark-colored 4-door Sedan and it is going to have serious front end damage from this fatal hit and run.

Anyone who spots that car should call Middletown police right away at 860-638-4000.

