Middletown Police attempting to identify toddler found on East Street

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department is looking it identify a toddler found on East Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said the approximately 3-year-old girl was found on East Street in the area of Town Colony Drive at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The toddler is 3′ 3” tall, 30 lbs, with light brown hair, hazel eyes, pink toenails, and wearing a Minnie Mouse diaper.

Police said the toddler is currently safe and being cared for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at (860) 347-2541.