Middletown Police Department develops partnership to help those in crisis

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A major challenge facing police officers is how to properly handle calls when they encounter someone in mental distress, and in Middletown, they may have found a solution.

Police officers responding to a call is when split-second decisions count, especially when determining if it’s crime-related or a mental health crisis.

In Middletown, a new Crisis Intervention Team will help make that determination faster. For them, it’s a game-changer.

“Now, instead of a potential use of force situation, we go into de-escalation and understanding that there are other avenues and pathways for understanding and why a person with a mental crisis is going through their problems,” said Chief Erik Costa, Middletown Police Department.

The Middletown Police Department will partner with River Valley Services, a mental health center, to help get the job done. The two-person mobile unit is currently housed inside police headquarters, and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

“What you look for is that is not really based in reality. They may be talking out of their head, there may be self-inflicted wounds,” said Marcus Jackson, River Valley Services Clinical Manager.

“They will let us know what calls they think we would be helpful to facilitate them with. We would meet with them out there on the scene,” said Jessica Waggoner, River Valley Services Clinical Manager.

After police respond to the scene, some of the people that they attend to could end up at the emergency room, which could add to overcrowding problems due to COVID-19.

“If we’re able to take care of these problems street side, a lot these emergency room visits won’t be needed,” Chief Costa said.

This marks the first week for the program, which partners with several agencies across the city to resolve problems. There may even be a chance for the K9 unit, although rate, to step in and provide comfort.

“There have been instances where individuals didn’t want to go to the hospital when we’re on scene and they’re dog friendly, so by talking to the dog they’re calmed down,” said Officer Jay Bodell, Middletown Police Department Community Relations.

Helping to bring sometimes tense situations to a peaceful end.