Middletown Police: Hiker finds body believed to be missing Peter Recchia

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they believe they found the body of Peter Recchia, the Connecticut man who was reported missing back in October 2019, on Sunday.

According to Middletown police, a hiker came across the remains of a body in the woods on South Cherry Street in Wallingford. Police say the personal property and items belonging to the body were conclusive enough to determine it was Peter Recchia.

Recchia’s family has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity of the body found.

