Middletown police investigating after cemetery sign vandalized with expletives about Christopher Columbus

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Middletown Police Department is investigating after someone allegedly vandalized a sign at a cemetery on Monday.

Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. that someone had spray-painted the sign and brownstone wall of the Indian Hill Cemetery on Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found someone used pink spray paint to write “Land Back F*** Columbus” with an anarchy symbol.

Police believe the vandalism happened during the overnight hours.

The sign and wall have been covered and a plan to begin cleanup efforts is underway. It is suspected the cost of the cleanup will be several hundred dollars.

Officers are checking the area for witnesses and video of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Middletown Police.