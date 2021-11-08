Middletown Police make additional arrests in May shooting that left man dead, teen injured

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Additional arrests have been made in a Middletown shooting that left one person dead and a teen injured back in May.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the area of Stirling Court on May 16, 2021. Tylon Hardy, 25, was shot and killed and a 17-year-old was injured. Police said the parties involved appear to know one another.

Matthew O’Banner, 20, of Middletown was charged with Hardy’s murder. He was taken into custody at a residence in New Jersey over the summer.

On Oct. 8, Middletown Police announced they had made additional arrests in the case.

Left to right: Michelle Sanders, Matthew O’Banner, Nahkyn Durazzo, and Alexandra Vazquez

O’Banner’s mother, Michelle Sanders, 54, was suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the homicide. She was arrested on Aug. 09 and initially held on a $250,000 bond.

Alexandra Vazquez, 21, O’Banner’s girlfriend, also of Middletown, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with interfering with the investigation. She’s being held on $100,000.

Police say, Nahkyn Durazzo, 21, was present and involved in the shooting in May. He was arrested on June 3. He is charged with violating probation and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

On Oct. 4, Middletown Police found an individual who was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Police obtained a warrant for the juvenile’s arrest due to his involvement in the homicide. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a permit. He was taken into juvenile detention and later released after posting bond.