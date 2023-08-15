MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference to discuss the case involving one of its officers who shot a man Saturday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Street around 6:30 a.m. for the report of a man yelling and smashing glass.

When the first officer arrived, 52-year-old Winston Tate allegedly approached her, holding a hammer, knocked her to the ground, and climbed on top of her, police said. Tate is accused of hitting the officer multiple times with the hammer in what police described as a “violent struggle.” The officer then fired her weapon to defend herself from “deadly bodily injury,” police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital. The officer was treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Tate was temporarily released from the hospital Tuesday and arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police. The judge set Tate’s bond at $850,000. He is due back in court on Oct. 3.

News 8 will stream the Middletown police’s 4 p.m. news conference on this page.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General is investigating with the Connecticut State Police, Eastern District Major Crime Squad, and the Middlesex County State’s Attorney.