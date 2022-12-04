MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.

Officer Silvestrini served as a New Haven police officer before transferring to the Middletown Police Department in 2012. In Middletown, he was a part of the emergency response team, firearms unit and he was an instructor at the police department. Officer Silvestrini is also an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

Silvestrini was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2016, when he was 32 years old. After numerous surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Silvestrini was cancer-free for five years.

Yet, the cancer returned stronger in November 2021 with limited effective treatment options.

According to the Middletown Police Department, Officer Silvestrini was a proud husband and father of two children. His family started a GoFundMe to help him in September this year in which they raised over $100,000.

Middletown Police ask families to keep the Silvestrini family in their thoughts and prayers this upcoming holiday season.