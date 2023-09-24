MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police are asking for the public’s help to find a dog that was in an SUV when it was stolen, and then later dumped near an apartment building.

Luna, a gray pit bull mix, was in the 2020 Chevrolet Trax when the vehicle was taken at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street, according to police. The driver had been delivering food at the time.

OnStar tracked the vehicle to Ballfall Road, where the driver sped away from police, running red lights and crossing the double yellow line multiple times, according to officials.

OnStar remotely slowed the SUV down near Cromwell, according to police. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

Malik D. Awuah, a 19-year-old from Hartford, is facing charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving and cruelty to animals. He reportedly told police he left the dog in the road, near a large apartment building, after stealing the SUV.

Officers think the dog was left in the area of South Main Street and Pameacha Avenue.

CT Dog Gone Recovery is also looking for Luna. The organization released a photo of her on Sunday.

Luna, a 1-year-old pit bull mix, was in a car that was stolen on Sept. 23, 2023 in Middletown. (Source: CT Dog Gone Recovery)

Anyone with information on Luna is is asked to call police.