MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police issued a silver alert for two missing siblings, a 10-month-old and a 3-year-old, on Tuesday.

The 10-month-old boy, Lukas Serkosky, is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’6″ tall and weighs only 20 lbs.

Lukas’ older sister, Sophia Serkosky, is described as being a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about three feet tall and weighs 40 lbs.

Both siblings were reported missing on Monday, Sept. 19. Police have asked that if anyone has information regarding the siblings’ whereabouts, to call the Middletown Police Department at (860) 347-6941.