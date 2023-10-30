MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities.

Police told News 8 officers tried to stop a car in the area of Spring Street near Main Street.

The driver failed to stop and hit a responding police cruiser that had been called to the area to assist with the traffic stop.

Police said the car then fled the scene by getting onto Route 9.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a black Volvo S60 bearing the temporary registration 10036 from an unknown state. The driver was described as a male, according to police.

The car was last seen in Wethersfield, police said.

There were no reported injuries in the crash and the cruiser sustained minor damage.

The collision remains under investigation.