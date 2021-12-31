Middletown police searching for man wanted in connection to a domestic assault

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police are seeking assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault.

Police said 25-year-old Isiah Webb is wanted for a domestic assault that occurred on Dec. 31 at 2:45 a.m. He allegedly forced his way into a home in Middletown, assault the female occupant, stole some of her personal property, and returned to the house after the fact to steal her car.

The car has been recovered, but police now have an active arrest warrant for Webb. The warrant charges Webb with first-degree burglary, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, unlawful restrain, disorderly conduct, and larceny.

Webb was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive, according to police. He is considered to be a danger to the public and citizens are encouraged not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-638-4000.

