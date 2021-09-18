Middletown police searching for missing 15-year-old

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown police are searching for a missing 15-year-old, Julie Kelly-Shapiro.

She is described as 5-foot, 105 pounds, with short sandy brown hair.

Officers report she was last seen leaving Middletown High School yesterday walking east on Larosa Lane around 2:30 p.m.

According to Middletown police, there is cause for concern about her physical and mental state/well-being.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and blue sneakers. The sweatshirt has the words “All-State” on the front and has her last name and number 12 on the back.

If anyone has any information you are being urged to call Middletown Police Department at 860-347-2541 or dial 911.