Suspect in Middletown domestic violence death investigation located in Georgia

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police reported Wednesday evening, the suspect in a death investigation from Monday morning on Green Street in Middletown has been located in Georgia.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia located William Bigaud, 37, on I-85 in a traffic stop in Georgia Wednesday. He is now in their custody; Middletown PD holds an active extraditable arrest warrant for Bigaud.

He is being charged with murder, home invasion, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a minor.

Officers responded to Green Street Monday morning for a domestic violence call and found a female victim deceased from multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

Bigaud was seen leaving the scene and is being called a suspect by Middletown Police.

According to Middletown Police, Bigaud fled the area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bigaud has ties to Meriden, New Haven, and the Bronx in New York City. Police warned the public, if you spot him, do NOT approach him and call 911 immediately.

Bigaud is listed as 6’3″ tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, navy blue and white striped shirt, khaki pants, and brown dress shoes.

According to MPD, Bigaud drives a tan-colored 2015 Toyota Camry that looks more gray, with Connecticut license plate number AP 18041.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

