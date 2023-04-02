MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police believe that the same man stole from a CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens on Saturday.

The suspect stole from the Walgreens on Washington Street at about 7 p.m., according to police. About 20 minutes later, officers heard that another theft had happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Washington Street.

The suspect filled a bag with items, was confronted by an employee and then threatened to stab the employee, according to police. When the employee tried to take pictures of the thief, he lunged at her, and then ran off.

State police used a K-9 to track the suspect, but weren’t able to find him. The employee was knocked to the ground but not injured, and the thief never showed a weapon.

The suspect entered a dark BMW SUV after the Walgreens theft, according to police. Witnesses described the man as tall and thin, and said he was wearing white shoes, ripped jeans, a blue sweatshirt with white writing on it, a black mask and a blue hat. He wore gold glasses at CVS.

Police have not provided a picture of the man or the vehicle he was in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 638-4000.