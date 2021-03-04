Middletown police urge residents to take precautions after home surveillance captures possibly armed burglar

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– You may remember a couple of days ago we showed you surveillance video from a home in Middletown which showed what appeared to be an armed man enter an open garage. Police are again urging residents to take precautions to avoid those types of thefts or worse.

Surveillance video shows what frightened one Middletown homeowner Monday night.

The garage door had been left open for less than an hour when shortly after ten two men are seen entering the garage. One appears to be carrying a handgun.

Police say this is a good example of why you should never confront someone on your property.

“I think people think they’d be able to engage a juvenile but like that video you don’t know if they’re armed or not,” said Officer Jason Bodell of the Middletown Police Department.

A possibly armed burglar is a concern for residents as well as police officers who respond. Middletown police have seen an uptick in these thefts citywide in several neighborhoods.

“All we can do is increase our patrols and really get out to the public remove your valuables, lock your doors, provide extra lighting,” said Bodell

Residents should also always remove their keys or fob from their car.

“What’s even more concerning is once these vehicles are stolen, they’re often used in extremely violent crimes in and around our cities,” said Connecticut State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus.

State police see these types of thefts across the state and so do local police.

“We’ll get hit hard for a week or a month and then a surrounding town like Berlin or Meriden will get hit,” said Bodell.

Catching these thieves is not so easy. Police say they often pick neighborhoods that are near a highway for a quick getaway and if they are seen they usually speed away.

Police say they will not engage in a high speed chase because that can be even more dangerous.

“We have limitations through departmental policy where we can’t pursue,” said Bodell. “Also everyone nowadays everyone is wearing a mask that doesn’t help with surveillance video.

Video though taken from a home across the street Monday night may help prevent other thefts.

It shows the car drive past the targeted home and then back up after apparently spotting the open garage. Police say don’t give thieves a reason to stop.