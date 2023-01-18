MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown public schools and Middletown police jointly announced that all home athletic events will be postponed on Wednesday.

Officials stated that this postponement was made out of an abundance of caution following a fight that broke out at the end of the varsity boy’s basketball game on Tuesday night. The game was between Middletown and Weaver high schools, and one staff member reported minor injuries as a result of it.

They also stated that Middletown police were made aware of a “rumored threat of retaliation,” according to the press release.

While police said they deemed the threat to be unsubstantiated, the school has opted to postpone home games anyway.

School officials also asked that students and families come forward if they hear or see something concerning. They encourage children to speak to a trusted adult, a school administrator, or the Middletown Police Department.

Middletown police and school officials said that they are continuing to work together in order to investigate the fight and take appropriate action. If you would like more information on this topic, the police ask you to contact Jessie B. Lavorgna at lavorgnaj@mpsct.org or at (860) 661-6239 (call or text).