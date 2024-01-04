MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown has some new federal help to make streets safer.

The city is receiving a $720,000 federal grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law to develop a traffic safety plan.

Middletown is known to have some dangerous stretches of road, including stop lights along busy Route 9.

“The infrastructure we have as it currently exists is no longer able to sustain that type of growth, that type of development. And frankly, the status quo is unacceptable as it is,” Mayor Ben Florsheim said.

The federal money will be used to set up an action plan, and the mayor said he hoped it would result in removing the lights on Route 9 and other improvements.