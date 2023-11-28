MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many Middletown residents expressed multiple frustrations with the city’s new trash program at the sanitation commission meeting on Tuesday.

The public comment part of Tuesday night’s meeting went well over an hour as residents expressed their anger.

“I’m banging my head on the wall. I can’t figure this out,” said Rick Siena, a Middletown resident.

The trash initiative, Save as You Throw began earlier this month and requires residents in the sanitation district to use official city waste bags; orange for waste and green for food scraps. The green bags cost less which is meant to incentivize residents to have less solid waste.

“They have been putting recycling in the trash and now they will think twice about it and put it in the recycling because they don’t want to pay for it,” said Kim O’Rourke, the Middletown recycling coordinator.

O’Rourke said the city reduced their annual fee from $398 to $280 therefore the average household use of two trash bags a week should save around $40 annually. However, residents said they aren’t seeing savings and instead, they’re seeing issues.

“It’s just two days before Thanksgiving we have a lot of people coming,” Siena said. “Sorry sir, five is the limit and it comes out to around 10 dollars for five bags, I said this is crazy.”

Despite numerous public meetings, residents said they weren’t made aware of them and have little information about this program and how it works.

City officials also add landlords will be responsible for their tenants’ trash. Plus, many residents have already received violations.

“I put a small pumpkin in mine and got a notice I’m violating this,” Siena said.

“No one in my family put a white garbage bag in there but we got a notice so again if I didn’t cause the crime I’m not going to pay the fine,” said Middletown resident Linda Luchonica.

The city council said they have not passed an ordinance, therefore no fines can be issued as of now. Residents can opt out of the program by using a private garbage collection but will then be forced to pay a $150 annual administration fee, which numerous residents called extortion.

“It’s administration of public service, people can characterize that however, they want,” Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said. “People think that taxation is theft. Our approach here has been number one trying to make this work for residents.”

The mayor said the city council will be discussing the potential new committee for more public information, extending the free bag period and fines during their next council meeting on Dec. 4.