Middletown restaurant closing amid virus concerns auctions off inventory to community

Middlesex

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut restaurants that are forced to close are having to pivot away from their business model.

Many small businesses, including Taino Smokehouse in Middletown, have tried focusing on take-out only orders, but are now planning to close up shop for the time being.

Taino’s is now sitting on a large inventory of food and beverage. However, they are taking a creative approach to unloading all of it by holding an auction.

They let their customers come in and name their price. Like many restaurants up until this week, they were stocked up, now hoping the community will come by and help them clear their freezers and fridges.

All together, they would be looking at a $5,000 to $10,000 loss, so to them, giving it to the community is worth it.

They say they feel lucky to have been able to get rid of some of their food while many other restaurants had to eat the costs because many insurance companies don’t cover the loss.

Middletown restaurant closing amid virus concerns auctions off inventory to community

