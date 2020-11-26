 

Middletown restaurant owner feeding those in need for Thanksgiving in honor of her late father

Middlesex

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re in need of a Thanksgiving meal, one Middletown restaurant has got you covered, no questions asked. 

“It’s not just for those in need but for those who might be alone,” said Jillian Moskites, owner of Whey Station(ary).

It’s a Thanksgiving where more people than ever are experiencing financial hardships — many who have never experienced it before.

But even with COVID restrictions, Whey Station(ary) wanted to find a way to open its doors. 

“We’re going to do a full Thanksgiving dinner; we’ll have very, very limited indoor seating,” Moskites explained. “It will mostly be takeout…at this point, we’ll use the COVID safe dining that we have to serve those who really have nowhere to go.”

It’s a tradition stemmed from loss, honoring Moskites’ late father. 

They were finally able to start last year. It was their first Thanksgiving in their Main Street brick and mortar.

But in the midst of a global pandemic, it almost didn’t happen…. 

“[It’s] a little challenging this year. I was thinking a lot about doing just take out and then I felt really convicted that those who really have nowhere to go, there’s no reason we can’t use the limited dining that we have. While it’s not a lot of seats it should be enough for those in the area who really have nowhere to go.”

It’s been a difficult year for restaurants, Whey Station(ary) included, but they wanted to make sure they kept this Thanksgiving tradition going. 

“We feel it’s important to give not only because we have excess, but because we have it all. And that’s a tenant of why we do what we do. We’ve been feeding the homeless every Sunday through all of corona, and it’s not because we’re doing well, it’s because we feel like we’re called to give what we have.”

The meal takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the mission can be found online.

