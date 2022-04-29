MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Middletown police, a student wrote a death note mimicking a popular anime series.

The show “Death Note” centers around a mystical book where writing someone’s name causes their death. Middletown police investigated the incident and said there was no imminent threat or danger.

Based on a Japanese graphic novel, “Death Note” came out in 2006 but has gained international popularity since then. The first season is on Netflix and is rated for ages 14 and up. The series is banned in China and Russia for its mature themes. The district said this is being mimicked in schools across the country.

The district issued the following statement:

“We continue to be vigilant and adhere to our safety and disciplinary protocols whenever the safety of our students, teachers and/or staff is threatened. Additionally, we continue to work in partnership with our students’ families and our greater community to encourage our students to immediately tell a trusted adult if they hear or see something concerning. Lastly, we remind our students that threats made against individuals or the school are always taken seriously, even if they make them jokingly.”

Kaitlin Hall, a recent Haddam-Killingworth High School graduate, said this is a scary trend for students to follow.

“There’s definitely been trends our principal, our advisers aren’t totally on board with but there’s never been something along the lines of a threat that could make people not want to go to school,” she said.

For children born into the digital age, parents say it is a challenge to monitor everything they watch.

“My daughter is two and she has already gotten into all different things on her Kindle and I’m like ‘how did you get there,'” said Mary Faass of Middletown.

Faass has two young kids. She limits the amount of time her kids are looking at a screen and hopes they stay mindful of what they watch as they get older.

“We as a family try to limit that activity and try to do more outdoor sports and being outdoors and playing with our children,” Faass said.