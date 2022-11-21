MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, Dattco is unable to provide bus service for students on Monday, Nov. 21.

Dattco is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses.

The following bus services have been canceled:

Beman Bus 20

Beman Bus 203

MHS Bus 20

Snow Bus 20

Middletown schools asked that parents or guardians make alternative plans to get children to and from school.

The schools apologized in their Facebook post for the inconvenience.