Middletown schools preparing for increase in meal demand as summer approaches

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown school district is now looking ahead to summer as it continues to provide ‘grab-&-go’ breakfast and lunch to families in need.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Mayor Ben Florsheim visited Spencer School Wednesday morning, one of the city’s four distribution sites.

The district is providing nearly 1,600 meals a day to kids.

He’s hoping to get more help in the form of reimbursement from the federal government.

“Setting aside the healthcare element of this, the economic toll is becoming more and more real and more and more urgent every day,” Mayor Florsheim said. “And I think that folks who really didn’t need it at the very beginning are starting to take advantage of these sites.”

“More than 150 school districts are handing out grab-&-go lunches and this isn’t going to stop. When the school year ends it’s going to continue through the summertime,” Bysiewicz said.

Mayor Florsheim says the city is budgeting to serve meals through the summer as demand increases.

These are the four sites students can go to for grab & go meals, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: