MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students enrolled in Middletown’s school district will continue being eligible to receive two free meals a day, Middletown Public Schools announced Thursday.

Applications are not required in order to get the free meals. However, alternate income forms may be handed out in order to collect income data for other programs.

The free meals will be served at breakfast and lunch at the following schools:

Bielefield Elementary School

Farm Hill Elementary School

Macdonough Elementary School

Wilbert Snow Elementary School

Spencer Elementary School

Wesley Elementary School

Van Buren Moody Elementary School

Lawrence Elementary School

Beman Middle School

Middletown High School

The meals are a part of the federally funded Community Eligibility Program.