MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students enrolled in Middletown’s school district will continue being eligible to receive two free meals a day, Middletown Public Schools announced Thursday.
Applications are not required in order to get the free meals. However, alternate income forms may be handed out in order to collect income data for other programs.
The free meals will be served at breakfast and lunch at the following schools:
- Bielefield Elementary School
- Farm Hill Elementary School
- Macdonough Elementary School
- Wilbert Snow Elementary School
- Spencer Elementary School
- Wesley Elementary School
- Van Buren Moody Elementary School
- Lawrence Elementary School
- Beman Middle School
- Middletown High School
The meals are a part of the federally funded Community Eligibility Program.