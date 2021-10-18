Middletown superintendent of schools granted leave of absence amid claims of harassment, intimidation in district

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Superintendent of Schools Michael Conner has been granted a leave of absence after a group of teachers in the town voiced concerns of harassment and intimidation in the school district.

The decision was made in a special Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The board accepted Conner’s request for a leave of absence effective immediately. They appointed current Chief Academic Officer Alberto Vazquez Matos as Acting Superintendent of Schools during Conner’s absence.

Director of Communications for Middletown Public Schools Jessie Lavorgna said Matos will be sending a letter to the school community Tuesday regarding this transition.

During the meeting, the board also designated Chairwoman Deborah Cain as the board’s liaison for addressing the complaints made by personnel and any other complaints related to the superintendent.

