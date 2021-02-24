 

Middletown teachers supporting students’ success amid pandemic with ‘porch visits’

by: WTNH Staff

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown teachers and the ‘RISE’ Network are teaming up to keep students engaged during remote and hybrid learning with ‘porch visits!’

Teams of teachers met face-to-face with students in a distanced setting Wednesday, engaging in conversation with students and families to offer support during the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic education.

Delita Rose-Daniels, a parent in Middletown, said of the teachers’ visit to her home, “It makes a difference. It keeps the connection flowing, and it just feels good to see people take time out of their day who put in so much work already. To come out to the community and visit with students, it’s very impactful — means a lot.”

A recent report from the RISE Network says these visits are one of the most promising ways that educators are supporting students’ success these days.

