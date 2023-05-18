MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifty-one students from Vinal Technical High School will be receiving state and federal recognition this week for their work during Hurricane Ian.

On Friday, May 19, 51 students from Vinal Technical High School’s Criminal Justice and Protective Services Program, will receive state and federal recognition for assisting emergency responders during Hurricane Ian, which was a powerful category 5 Atlantic hurricane that made landfall in Florida in September 2022.

The event will be held at Vinal Technical High School, and will begin at 9 a.m.

The students’ recognition, is for their Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which was activated to support medical response teams in Florida. The EOC was donated by Comcast Xfinity and Eversource in 2019.

This was an opportunity to give the students experience in a real-world setting for a natural disaster. Students provided responders with daily briefings, which gave them better situational awareness and real assistance with issues that arose.

Senior, Junior, and Sophomore students will be presented with individual program awards for their work along with special Federal recognition from the US Department of Health and Human Services, and a plaque, along with over $2,000 in awards.