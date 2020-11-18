Middletown to make changes to annual holiday celebration amid pandemic

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown is preparing for a holiday celebration like no other. This is the 35th year for Holiday on Main Street but this year Holiday on Main presents The Magic of Middletown. 

This year’s celebration will be a little bit different because of the pandemic. There will be a holiday car parade through the downtown area. There will still be pictures with Santa Claus and a tree lighting but there are changes.

“The tree lighting on the South Green, which always drew about 3,000 people will be virtual now. There will be nobody in attendance but a handful of us. Santa and the mayor, and Larry and a few other city dignitaries will be there,” said Al Santostefano, Chairman, Magic of Middletown.

All of the outdoor events will be spread apart so people don’t congregate in one space. One place that people will want to come by is the letters to Santa Claus Box, and kids don’t forget to include your name and your address so he knows where to respond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What's Right with Schools: Clinton elementary school focuses on social, emotional learning

News /

Portland High School moving to remote learning for 3 days after 2 test positive for COVID; 79 asked to quarantine

News /

North Pole Express in Essex to see changes amid pandemic

News /

Family apprehends would-be robber at their Cromwell restaurant

News /

New rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program underway in Middletown schools

News /

Middletown High School going remote for 2 weeks after student, teacher test positive for COVID-19

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss