Middletown to make changes to annual holiday celebration amid pandemic

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown is preparing for a holiday celebration like no other. This is the 35th year for Holiday on Main Street but this year Holiday on Main presents The Magic of Middletown.

This year’s celebration will be a little bit different because of the pandemic. There will be a holiday car parade through the downtown area. There will still be pictures with Santa Claus and a tree lighting but there are changes.

“The tree lighting on the South Green, which always drew about 3,000 people will be virtual now. There will be nobody in attendance but a handful of us. Santa and the mayor, and Larry and a few other city dignitaries will be there,” said Al Santostefano, Chairman, Magic of Middletown.

All of the outdoor events will be spread apart so people don’t congregate in one space. One place that people will want to come by is the letters to Santa Claus Box, and kids don’t forget to include your name and your address so he knows where to respond.