MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing and severely injuring a person on Sept. 26, police said.

Taquanis Sessoms, 33, of Middletown, has been charged with first-degree assault and posted a court-set $250,000 surety bond, police said. She is due in court on Thursday.

According to police, the victim arrived at the Middlesex Hospital on Sept. 26 with life-threatening stab wounds. Hospital staff immediately transported the victim to Hartford Hospital to undergo surgery. The victim survived.

Police said the stabbing was “domestic” in nature.