MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing and severely injuring a person on Sept. 26, police said.

Taquanis Sessoms, 33, of Middletown, has been charged with first-degree assault and posted a court-set $250,000 surety bond, police said. She is due in court on Thursday.

According to police, the victim arrived at the Middlesex Hospital on Sept. 26 with life-threatening stab wounds. Hospital staff immediately transported the victim to Hartford Hospital to undergo surgery. The victim survived.

Police said the stabbing was “domestic” in nature.

Mug shot of Taquanis Sessoms. (SOURCE: Middletown Police Department)