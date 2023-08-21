MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown woman is pleading for help as she’s experienced ongoing issues at her apartment.

She’s been left high and dry since her landlord, Winston Tate, was taken into custody last weekend for his alleged role in attacking — and then being shot by — an officer.

“You can see from this, the hot water tap, that nothing is coming out,” Kelli Strycharz showed News 8.

She’s been without hot water for three weeks.

“It’s just something we shouldn’t have to deal with and unfortunately, we do,” Strycharz said.

She’s lived with her children in a two-family home on Liberty Street since 2017. But it was not until the house was bought by someone else earlier this year that Strycharz said problems started.

“I’ve rented for most of my adult life,” Strycharz said. “I’ve never had an issue like this with a landlord, ever.”

Tate’s arrest warrant outlines the ongoing issues Strycharz has had with Tate, who lives on the first floor. He’s accused of attacking a Middletown police detective with a hammer a week ago.

“I heard screaming and smashing of glass, so I called the police out,” Strycharz said. “When they came out, that’s when everything took a turn for the worst.”

His arrest warrant revealed Strycharz called the police numerous times before the incident for conflicts over recycling, dumping in the backyard and the hot water.

Strycharz said she brought someone in to check out the issue with the hot water, but she’d be the one on the hook for those repairs. Without hot water, the city’s health department deemed the apartment unfit to live in. The city has been paying for a hotel for Strycharz and her family in the meantime.

She’s looking for help and hoping someone can fix the hot water issue as she winds down her lease, packs up and finds somewhere else to live.

“If I can get the hot water problem fixed prior to us leaving, just to make life a little bit easier, I would beg and plead for that,” Strycharz said.

The city’s health department told News 8 it has been assisting Strycharz and her family by providing temporary lodging. The department said it’s also helping her find a new apartment, and suggested she seek legal advice on all other options.